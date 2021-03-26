Giving more power to Delhi L-G reflects the mindset of BJP, Congress leader says

Praveen Chakravarty said the BJP wanted to control everything from Delhi -- impose their will, Hindi and their version of Hinduism, but the Congress aimed to fight this

The passing of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Parliament that empowers the Lt Governor of Delhi reflects the “mindset” of the BJP to “centralise” governance from Delhi, according to Praveen Chakravarty, chairman of the Data Analytics Department, All India Congress Committee.

“Like for the British empire, how London used to be, for the BJP it is New Delhi. It is about controlling everything from Delhi. Only when they control from the capital, can they impose their will, Hindi and their version of Hinduism which is not the real Hinduism. Only people’s power can resist the policies of the BJP,” he said in a chat with The Hindu in Puducherry on Friday.

The fight by the Congress was to protect the Constitutional values and the idea of India, he said, adding, “On one side someone says they are against the constitutional principles and on the other side we say we will safeguard the Constitution.”

People ask the Congress party about its different line of approach in Kerala and West Bengal (In Kerala the Congress fights the Left but in WB the party has an alliance with Communist parties), Mr Chakravarty said, “This is what we exactly try to communicate. We can’t have one rule for the people and entire country. Kerala and West Bengal are different States and that is what our country is all about. In Puducherry, maybe only a small section of people speak French, but that language should be given space to flourish.”

On the perception of BJP making it big in the Union Territory, he said, “Perception is important but the one by BJP is a manufactured perception. The best way to counter this battle is to get to the people and explain to them. The people of the UT are terrified of the BJP coming to power.”

If the BJP came to power, the UT would definitely lose its identity, he said adding that the Congress would do everything to protect the UT from losing its identity.

“I have already communicated to our leader Rahul Gandhi the desire of the public and workers to see him visiting the territory again before the elections. Other senior leaders will also be campaigning for our candidates in the coming days,” he said.