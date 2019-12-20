Give reservation to migrant SCs in Puducherry: AIADMK tells CM

Criticising Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam floor leader A. Anbalagan on Friday said the Chief Minister should prove his humaneness by according reservation to 50,000 odd migrant SC people residing in the Union Territory without any social security benefits for the last 54 years.

Addressing a press conference here, the AIADMK leader said Mr Narayanasamy, being the Chief Minister of a Union Territory, had violated the oath of office by asserting that he would not implement the CAA. “We come directly under the control of the Centre and by stating that he will not implement CAA has violated oath of office.” he said.

Stating that the Congress and DMK were enacting “a drama and trying to give a religious colour,” to the CAA, Mr Anbalagan said if the Chief Minister was so compassionate he should show it to the migrant SC people in the UT.

“There is no issue of any refugee in the UT. The Chief Minister should look into the long pending demand of migrant SCs. They have been residing here without having any reservation rights and privileges,” he said.

The Congress and DMK have no moral authority to talk about humanitarianism as both failed to stop the killing of innocent Sri Lankan Tamils. The United Progress Alliance government was at Centre when the Sri Lankan authorities committed atrocities against the Tamils. The DMK was ruling Tamil Nadu and was a “trusted” ally of the Congress party, he said. The Congress and DMK were trying to incite religious sentiments by making provocative statements, he charged.