ADVERTISEMENT

Gita learning module for schoolchildren released in Sanskrit

July 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The teaching module for schoolchildren designed by the Midam Charitable Trust and its Krishna’s Butter team of 11 teachers across India led by founder trustee and president Madhusduan Damle, is now available in seven languages

The Hindu Bureau

A Bhagavad Gita teaching module for school children had been launched in Sanskrit under the auspices of Midam Charitable Trust. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ‘Krishna Navaneetam’, a unique model for teaching practical principles of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ to schoolchildren has been released in Sanskrit.

The teaching module for schoolchildren designed by the Midam Charitable Trust and its Krishna’s Butter team of 11 teachers across India led by founder trustee and president Madhusduan Damle, is now available in seven languages. A feat that has earned a listing in the Assist World Records, a press release from the Trust said.

The Trust has now made the teaching module available in English, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada and Sanskrit. Besides, since 2015, it has conducted free 19-day workshops for over 4,000 children across India and abroad through online and offline mode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Mr. Damle, the participants of the release function included Kishor Kumar Tripathy, member secretary, Sri Aurobindo Society, Chakradhar Behara, professor, Department of Sanskrit, Pondicherry University, Rajendran R, Director- Assist World Records, Bhawana Badhe, professor of Pathology and author of Krishna’s Butter for champion students, Priyanka Ghanekar, Sanskrit scholar and translator, Sushrut Badhe, secretary, Avanti Badhe, vice president and Chitra Torvi, Krishna’s butter Karnataka State co-ordinator participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US