Gita learning module for schoolchildren released in Sanskrit

July 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The ‘Krishna Navaneetam’, a unique model for teaching practical principles of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ to schoolchildren has been released in Sanskrit.

The teaching module for schoolchildren designed by the Midam Charitable Trust and its Krishna’s Butter team of 11 teachers across India led by founder trustee and president Madhusduan Damle, is now available in seven languages. A feat that has earned a listing in the Assist World Records, a press release from the Trust said.

The Trust has now made the teaching module available in English, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada and Sanskrit. Besides, since 2015, it has conducted free 19-day workshops for over 4,000 children across India and abroad through online and offline mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Mr. Damle, the participants of the release function included Kishor Kumar Tripathy, member secretary, Sri Aurobindo Society, Chakradhar Behara, professor, Department of Sanskrit, Pondicherry University, Rajendran R, Director- Assist World Records, Bhawana Badhe, professor of Pathology and author of Krishna’s Butter for champion students, Priyanka Ghanekar, Sanskrit scholar and translator, Sushrut Badhe, secretary, Avanti Badhe, vice president and Chitra Torvi, Krishna’s butter Karnataka State co-ordinator participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.