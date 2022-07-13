Girl student found dead in hostel near Chinna Salem

Family members block traffic, suspecting foul play

A Plus Two student was found dead in the hostel of a residential school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in the district on Wednesday.

The hostel authorities informed the police about the incident who shifted the body to the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, family members and relatives of the girl, who is from Cuddalore, blocked traffic on the Chinna Salem bypass road alleging foul play in her death.

