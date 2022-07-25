Girl student falls from college building

An 18-year-old girl fell from the first floor of a private college building at Vikravandi near here on Monday and sustained multiple fractures. The girl has been admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

Police sources said the girl, studying first-year B.Pharm, fell down from the college building at around 10.30 a.m. On information, the college staff and students rushed her to the hospital. Police said the girl had attempted to end her life and the reason was not known.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).