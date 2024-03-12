GIC sanctions funds for health sector

March 12, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) on Tuesday handed over to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy the sanction letter to release ₹9.77 crore, from its CSR corpus, for the purchase of a state-of-the-art CT Scan machine and 12 fully equipped ambulances for the health sector in the Union Territory.

T. Sivakumar, Independent Director of GIC, and other representatives handed over the letter to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Sivakumar said the GIC funds were sanctioned to purchase a modern CT scan for Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMCRI), while the ambulances are intended for deployment at government health institutions across the Union Territory.

Speaker R. Selvam, MP S. Selvaganabathy, G. Sriramulu, Director of Health, and C. Udayashankar, IGMCRI Director, were present at the function.

