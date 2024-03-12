ADVERTISEMENT

GIC sanctions funds for health sector

March 12, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) handing over the sanction letter to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) on Tuesday handed over to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy the sanction letter to release ₹9.77 crore, from its CSR corpus, for the purchase of a state-of-the-art CT Scan machine and 12 fully equipped ambulances for the health sector in the Union Territory.

T. Sivakumar, Independent Director of GIC, and other representatives handed over the letter to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Sivakumar said the GIC funds were sanctioned to purchase a modern CT scan for Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMCRI), while the ambulances are intended for deployment at government health institutions across the Union Territory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker R. Selvam, MP S. Selvaganabathy, G. Sriramulu, Director of Health, and C. Udayashankar, IGMCRI Director, were present at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US