GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GIC sanctions funds for health sector

March 12, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) handing over the sanction letter to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Officials of the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) handing over the sanction letter to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) on Tuesday handed over to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy the sanction letter to release ₹9.77 crore, from its CSR corpus, for the purchase of a state-of-the-art CT Scan machine and 12 fully equipped ambulances for the health sector in the Union Territory.

T. Sivakumar, Independent Director of GIC, and other representatives handed over the letter to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Sivakumar said the GIC funds were sanctioned to purchase a modern CT scan for Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMCRI), while the ambulances are intended for deployment at government health institutions across the Union Territory.

Speaker R. Selvam, MP S. Selvaganabathy, G. Sriramulu, Director of Health, and C. Udayashankar, IGMCRI Director, were present at the function.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.