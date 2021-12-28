Get Statehood or sever ties with BJP: Congress

PUDUCHERRY

28 December 2021 23:19 IST

Congress leader V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to cut ties with the BJP in the Union Territory if he was not able to deliver on his promise of getting Statehood for the Union Territory.

Addressing Congress workers on the occasion of the party’s Foundation Day at the Pradesh Congress Committee office, the former Chief Minister said, “There was no point in lamenting after being in alliance in a ruling coalition.”

Mr. Rangasamy should explain who is preventing him from getting Statehood for Puducherry. “He should tell the people whether it is the Prime Minister or the Home Minister preventing the Union Territory from getting Statehood.”

Recalling the Congress party’s role in the country’s Independence movement, the senior leader said, “There will be ups and downs for the party. The Congress will not remain out of power always, and the BJP will not remain in power always.”

Mr. Narayanasamy also expressed confidence in the Congress coming back to power in Puducherry. The leader also asked party workers to fight the local body polls in alliance or without alliance. Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam and PCC chief A.V. Subramanian participated.