General Secretary of fair price shop employees union attacked in Chidambaram

April 05, 2023

Jayachandran Raja, 50, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Fair Price Shop Employees’ Union was attacked by unidentified bike-borne men in Chidambaram on Wednesday.

Police said Mr. Raja was riding his two-wheeler on Meikaval Street when unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted him and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. They later fled the scene.

On information, police personnel rushed Mr. Raja to the Government Cuddalore Medical College in Chidambaram from where he was referred to a private hospital in Chennai. A case has been registered.

