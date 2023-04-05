General Secretary of fair price shop employees union attacked in Chidambaram

April 05, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Jayachandran Raja, 50, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Fair Price Shop Employees’ Union was attacked by unidentified bike-borne men in Chidambaram on Wednesday.

Police said Mr. Raja was riding his two-wheeler on Meikaval Street when unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted him and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. They later fled the scene.

On information, police personnel rushed Mr. Raja to the Government Cuddalore Medical College in Chidambaram from where he was referred to a private hospital in Chennai. A case has been registered.