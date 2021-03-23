General, police election observers appointed

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed general and police observers to oversee the conduct of election in a fair and peaceful manner, monitoring any violation of the model code of conduct and movement of police personnel in connection with the Assembly election on April 6.

Grievances or complaints may be informed through 0413-2277659, e-mail observerofficepdy2021@gmail.com or through their cellphone numbers. Their contact information is: Virender Kumar Dahiya: Mannadipet, Thirubhuvanai (SC) and Oussudu (SC), No. 63844 40308; Krishna Gupta: Mangalam, Villianur and Ozhukarai, No: 63844 40035 (JIPMER House-2 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.); R.S. Ninama: Kadirkamam, Indira Nagar and Thattanchavady, No: 63844 40038 (JIPMER House-1 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.); Ramandeep Chowdhary: Kamaraj Nagar, Muthialpet Raj Bhavan, No: 63844 40039 (JIPMER House-2 11.00 a.m. to 12 noon); Rajanvir Singh Kapur: Lawspet, Kalapet Uppalam, Orleanpet and Mudaliarpet, No: 63844 40040 (Hotel Ashok, Uppalam 11 a.m. to 12.00 noon); Sandhya Bhullar: Nellithope, Ariankuppam and Manavely No. 63844 40043 (JIPMER House-2 11 a.m. to noon); and Neelam Choudhary: Embalam (SC), Nettapakkam (SC) and Bahour, No: 63844 40045. (JIPMER House-1 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

The police observers are as follows: S.K. Nath (No: 63844 40046) for Mannadipet, Thirubhuvanai (SC), Oussudu (SC), Mangalam, Villianur, Ozhukarai, Kadirkamam, Indira Nagar and Thattanchavady (DGP office 5 p.m.); Mukhtar Mohsin (No: 63844 40047) for Kamaraj Nagar, Lawspet, Kalapet, Muthialpet, Raj Bhavan, Uppalam, Orleanpet and Mudaliarpet; (DGP office 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and Umesh Chandar Datta (No: 63844 40307) for Nellithope, Ariyankuppam, Manavely, Embalam (SC), Nettapakkam (SC) Bahour, Mahe and Yanam. (DGP office 5 p.m.)