January 06, 2024 - PUDUCHERRY

GEM Hospital will conduct a free awareness camp for hemorrhoids and related diseases on Sunday on its premises on 1, Lawspet, Near Kokku Park, Saram. The camp is open for the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be booked on the numbers 8122646723/8608204638.