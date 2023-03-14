ADVERTISEMENT

Gem Hospital opens new branch in Puducherry

March 14, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A new branch of Gem Hospital, a tertiary healthcare centre in gastroenterology and laparoscopic surgery, was inaugurated here on Monday by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Praveen Raj, Director of Gem Hospital, said Gem had spread its wings to Puducherry, bringing in more than 30 years of experience in providing world-class gastroenterology and advanced laparoscopic surgeries.

The hospital in Puducherry will provide gastrointestinal cancer surgery, hernia surgery and repair, esophagus and foregut (upper GI surgery), gall bladder surgery, whipple procedure, and weight loss surgery, among other procedures, a press release said.

Gem Hospital Chairman C. Palanivelu, Director P. Senthilnathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan were present.

