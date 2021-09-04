Garbage tax will be waived, says CM

Garbage tax collected by civic bodies on household waste would be waived, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy told the Assembly on Friday.

Winding down the discussions on the demand for grants, Mr. Rangasamy said all ration shops that remain closed would be reopened and their staff re-engaged.

The Chief Minister said no temple land would be sold citing a Central government directive banning the same.

Increment for ASHA

The strength of Trustee Association of temples would be raised from five to nine members. He also announced a special increment for ASHA workers as reward for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan informed the House that a ₹538 crore infrastructure development plan was envisaged.

As part of government plans to promote tourism, the airport runway would expanded for which an estimated 264 acres of land would be required, he said.

The House later adjourned sine die.