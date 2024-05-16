Gaps in median on Villianur Road add to traffic woes in Puducherry

The improper openings along the median on the arterial Villianur Road has been adding to the traffic woes in the city by keeping the motorists and other vehicle users on the edge. The Public Works Department (PWD) had taken up the road for widening, and recently installed medians on the stretch from Moolakulam junction to Reddiyarpalayam for the safety of road users.

Though the median is a welcome measure yet the stretch remain congested throughout the day. The openings between medians have become an obstacle for the free movement of traffic. While the openings are proving to be helpful for cars and heavy vehicles to make an U-turn and cut short their travel distance, the practice has been obstructing the flow of traffic , and making the spot prone to accidents.

According to an urban planner, the number of such unauthorised openings could be noticed on the stretch. During peak hour, vehicles crossing the road through these gaps add to the chaos. The stretch has now become more prone to accident and is putting the lives of motorists at risk. The Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs travel on this route regularly and steps should be taken to close the gaps immediately.

According to the Indian Road Congress norms on specifications and standards, medians within city limits, suburbs or other areas, shall not be placed closer than two-km. In the city limits, the spacing between median opening shall not be less than 500 metres.

However, the median on the Villianur Road has several openings. This is against the norms.

According to A. Arasu Kumar, a resident of Cauvery Nagar, “Vehicle users have been crossing to the other side through the gaps in order to avoid travelling an extra mile and burning fuel. The road witnesses heavy traffic due to wrong side driving and the authorities must either close the gaps at a few places or install crash barriers to prevent vehicles from crossing over the median.”

