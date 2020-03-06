Ganja peddler held under Goondas Act

District Collector V. Anbuselvan has ordered the detention of C. Pandian, 41, of Parangipettai, under the Goondas Act for peddling ganja. Pandian was caught selling ganja in Parangipettai on February 11 and 1.5 kg of the contraband was seized from him. He was lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Police said Pandian had five cases of peddling ganja against him. Despite being arrested several times for peddling, he continued to indulge in the crime. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, the Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.