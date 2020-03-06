Puducherry

Ganja peddler held under Goondas Act

District Collector V. Anbuselvan has ordered the detention of C. Pandian, 41, of Parangipettai, under the Goondas Act for peddling ganja. Pandian was caught selling ganja in Parangipettai on February 11 and 1.5 kg of the contraband was seized from him. He was lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Police said Pandian had five cases of peddling ganja against him. Despite being arrested several times for peddling, he continued to indulge in the crime. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, the Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 12:16:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/ganja-peddler-held-under-goondas-act/article30994416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY