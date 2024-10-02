GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gandhi Jayanti celebrated with patriotic songs, hymns

Published - October 02, 2024 11:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan, paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on Beach Road in Puducherry on Wednesday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was also present.

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan, paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on Beach Road in Puducherry on Wednesday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was also present. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the 156th Gandhi Jayanti celebrations that were marked by floral tributes, rendition of patriotic songs and interfaith hymns across Puducherry.

The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Beach.

Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Adi Dravidar/Tribal Welfare Sai J. Saravanankumar, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, Rajya Sabha MP S.Selvaganabathy, Government Whip V. Aroumougame, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Director General of Police Shalini Singh, government Secretaries and District Collector participated in the function.

The observance also featured mass recital of interfaith prayers and rendering of patriotic songs by students from the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam.

Earlier, the Lt. Governor flagged off a “music yatra” campaign for social, environmental and health awareness led by the Puduvai Arasu Kalaimamani Virudhalar Sangam in front of the Raj Nivas.

