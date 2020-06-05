PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 05 June 2020 12:09 IST
Comments
Galleries, garden to be reopened in Puducherry
Updated: 05 June 2020 12:09 IST
The galleries and garden park at the Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Planetarium will be reopened to the public on Saturday.
However, the operation of the planetarium itself will remain suspended for the time being.
Thermal screening of visitors will be done at the entrance. Only those wearing a mask will be allowed inside, the Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, R. Smitha, said in a release.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Puducherry
Read more...