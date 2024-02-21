Fusing aesthetics and cultural syncretism: the Joan of Arc Garden undergoes beautification drive

February 21, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Joan of Arc garden opposite the Notre Dame des Anges (Church of Our Lady of our Angels), Puducherry, which is an integral part of the city’s heritage and a symbol of syncretic cultures, is undergoing an extensive beautification drive.

Le jardin de Jeanne d’ Arc, which is the property of the Church, and maintained by the Friends of Pondicherry Heritage, a non-profit association, is acquiring more variants of flowering plants, climbers, and tree species, sourced over the years from the Auroville Botanical Gardens.

“The design philosophy of the garden is that it offers visitors a spiritual experience. This is a place to walk slowly... to reflect, and meditate,” says Charles H. De Brantes, founder-president of the Friends of Pondicherry Heritage.

Mr. Brantes, who is based in Paris, where he also associates with the Foundation Vieilles Maisons Françaises (VMF), an organisation to preserve and promote heritage, pays a visit every year to supervise the upkeep.

A range of influences has gone into the syncretic design: the idea is partly inspired by Sri Aurobindo and The Mother; the layout styled on Mughal-era symmetrical quadrants, the statue of Joan of Arc, celebrated French war heroine and patron-saint standing on a mounted granite block as the garden’s centrepiece, and the pergola columns with overhanging vines denoting the imprint of Italian landscape architect Mariachiara Pozzana, who helped ideate and execute the garden restoration and beautification.

Beyond the corners of geometry, Mr. Brantes feels that the Persian influenced char-bagh concept also evokes a parallel to the four rivers in the Book of Genesis.

According to a plaque at the base of the statue, the property with the statue was donated to the Church by French industrialist and politician Francois Gaudart on February 14, 1920.

Over the years, the place fell into a state of disuse, and was overrun with weeds and wild growth, until the Friends of Pondicherry Heritage, which had carried out impressive work in restoring the Church, was entrusted with the restoration of the garden in 2015.

The restoration project, supported by the VMF, received help along the way from heritage enthusiasts, and benefited from the guidance of INTACH, especially the late Ajit Koujalgi, former chief architect and co-convenor, the French Consulate in the city, and the Department of Tourism.

The renovated garden was opened in 2020.

Now, the 2,250 sq. metre precincts, with its pergola walkways cushioned by multi-coloured natural pebbles and broad benches, is dotted with Palm dates, Palm phoenix, bougainvillae and crystotegias, casuarinas, beach plants, badam, frangipani, spider lily, red napier plants, and mango trees.

In one corner towards the beachside of the compound is a small ground where a group of French war veterans gather in the evenings for a few games of Petanque, a boules sport introduced in the city at the time when it was under the erstwhile French administration for almost 280 years, beginning the 17th century. A group of boys from the Church orphanage nearby arrive in the evenings to tend to the plants and clear the premises.

“We have always grappled with the dilemma of opening the gates to the public so that more people can be made aware of the history and heritage of the place,” says Mr. Brantes. “But, given past experience, and the number of tourists overwhelming the beach during weekends and long holidays, it is a daunting idea to open the gates to the public,” he adds.

For now, curated visits from heritage walk organisers or other institutions are allowed.

Though the entry to the premises remains restricted due to the bitter experience of briefly allowing public entry in the past, the garden is more than worth a look-in from the outside for visitors taking a stroll down the Rues Dumas, Surcouf, and Romain Rolland, or along the Promenade Beach.