Funds under SCP for scheduled castes not used in Puducherry, says VCK

March 22, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry unit of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has condemned the ruling AINRC-BJP government for not utilising funds provided under the Special Component Plan (SCP) for Scheduled Castes in the Union Territory.

In a statement, Deva Pozhilan, principal secretary of the VCK said the funds for SCP were made available from the outlay for annual schemes in proportion to the SC population in the Union Territory. During 2022-23, under the SCP, a sum of ₹166 crore of the total outlay of ₹413 crore was not used.

In previous years too, the Puducherry government was unable to spend most of the proposed funds. During the last five years, a sum of ₹925 crore allocated under the SCP was not spent and returned. Besides not setting aside the mandatory 16% of the Budgetary allocation, the successive governments have diverted the funds towards the general schemes with the impression that it would benefit the SC community, he said.

Mr. Deva Pozhilan said the funds were provided for the welfare of the downtrodden people. “If the amount is not utilised, how will they get the benefits,” he questioned.

He said that even the installments sanctioned under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme were not being released to Adi-Dravidar beneficiaries in Puducherry and Karaikal. The land distribution scheme for Dalits too has remained unimplemented, he added.