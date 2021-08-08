PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 08 August 2021 04:21 IST
Funds sought to construct mini-stadiums in Puducherry
Home Minister A. Namassivayam on Saturday called on Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and sought assistance of ₹60 crore to construct mini stadiums in the Union Territory.
A release from the Minister’s Office said plans were made to construct seven stadiums in Puducherry and the Union Minister agreed to consider the proposal.
