Puducherry

Funds sought to construct mini-stadiums in Puducherry

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 08 August 2021 04:21 IST
Updated: 08 August 2021 01:40 IST

Home Minister A. Namassivayam on Saturday called on Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and sought assistance of ₹60 crore to construct mini stadiums in the Union Territory.

A release from the Minister’s Office said plans were made to construct seven stadiums in Puducherry and the Union Minister agreed to consider the proposal.

