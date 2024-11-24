Funds for bus terminus will cover multiple amenities, says PSCDL

In the wake of criticism from some political quarters about inflated costs and irregularities in the smart city project for an integrated bus terminus, the Puducherry Smart City Development Ltd; (PSDCL) has stated that the ongoing works undertaken on an estimate of Rs. 29 crore involved multiple components, and not a single administrative building as was being alleged.

In a press note, the PSCDL said the fund allocation includes various components such as terminal building, administration building, dormitory, omni bus stand and parking area.

While previously there were 32 bus bays, the proposed bus station will provide for 46 bays, including 22 mofussil bus bays, 12 mini / intercity bus bays; 6 idle bus bays and 6 omni-bus bays. Besides, space has been earmarked for parking of 24 four wheelers, 445 two wheelers, 10 taxis and 18 autos. In addition, it would have smart features like intelligent information system, digital signage, solar roof panels, CCTV and weather monitoring station.

According to the PSCDL, only the terminal building was under construction at present. As the site was once a lake, strengthening the foundation required additional care, especially in view of planned future expansion.

The PSCDL said the detailed estimate for this work has been technically scrutinised and approved by the Technical Wing of PSCDL for an amount of Rs.32.38 cr. During tender, the lowest bid was nearly 9% below to the amount put to tender, for an amount of Rs.29.55 cr, and work order issued accordingly.

According to the PSCDL, the existing bus stand at Maraimalai Adigal Salai was constructed during the year 1980s. The site was once the Vallandhangi lyyanar lake. The entire lake had to be filled up for constructing the bus stand.

In the original structure, the bus bays are provided all along the periphery and in the middle. By this arrangement, people had to cross the bus path if they wanted to go to catch some other buses. As such, reconstruction of the bus stand has become essential in order to mitigate the need of the growing population and the traffic congestion.

The reconstruction work was taken up under Smart City Mission, in which 50% of the funds is to be shared by the Central Government. The work was entrusted to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (India), which prepared and submitted the DPR for an amount of Rs.42.29 crore for a G+1 structure with built up area of 5868sqm. (63,143sq.ft) for bus terminal building, (operations in the ground floor and commercial operations in the In floor), administration office and Staff Dormitory, Multi Level Parking and other facilities.

According to the fund position, work was taken up for first floor only restricting to the fund allotted for Rs.31.50 Cr. However the foundation is provisioned for a (G+4) structure for future expansion. Though the work was taken up with a stipulated period of completion of eight months, several issues stalled progress, including delay in vacating the existing shops and the full relocation of bus operations, the PSCDL said.

The Pondicherry Municipality also has plans to build additional floors for commercial use and a theatre to further enhance public amenities.