Functioning of liquor outlets in Puducherry to be streamlined: Lt Governor

The Puducherry government will take all necessary steps to streamline the functioning of liquor outlets in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan said on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of Bengal State Foundation Day celebrations at the Raj Nivas, the Lt Governor said all outlets selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and arrack will have to function within the ambit of the law. Action would be initiated against outlets that violated licence conditions, he said, adding that consultations are ongoing to make liquor outlets, including restobars, adhere to rules and procedures.

“Personally, the Chief Minister and I are in favour of prohibition, but such decisions cannot be enforced all of a sudden. Moreover, tourism activities are linked to the availability of liquor, and this is not in Puducherry alone. I hope the owners of restobars follow the rules and licence conditions. If they do not follow the rules, stern action would be initiated against the owners,” the Lt Governor said

Responding to a question on the hooch tragedy at Kallakurichi, the Lt Governor said the Tamil Nadu government should come down heavily on those responsible for the deaths of people.

“Such things happen when the police function without any social responsibility. The Tamil Nadu government should punish those found guilty for dereliction of duty. Efforts should also be made to find bootleggers involved in the tragedy and punish them,” he said.

