Fun-filled events mark Children’s Day festivities in Puducherry

A children’s film festival, traditional games and fun contests were part of diverse events held in connection with Children’s Day by various organisations on Thursday.

Hosted by the Progressive Writer and Artists Association, Puducherry Film Forum, in collaboration with Maraimalai Adigal Government Higher Secondary School, Embalam, the festival screened five short films, that included Satyajit Ray’s Two, Albert Lamorisse’s The Red Balloon and the Tamil film Two Pencil.

Organisers said the screening was followed by various activities facilitating the understanding of films. A book exhibition was also held.

In Auroville, several celebrations were hosted by the Sri Aurobindo International Institute of Educational Research (SAIIER) at Isaiambalam School.

A press note said, traditional games adapted to reflect the values of Auroville, and other activities were organised.

Children who had excelled in a recent judo competition were given prizes by Sanjeev Ranganathan, who heads the Auroville Institute of Applied Technology. An exhibition was also part of the events.

Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Puducherry, celebrated the occasion with a special event organised for children with special needs. Around 30 children from the Child Guidance and Rehabilitation Centre (CGRC), who regularly receive therapy such as occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech therapy, special education, and behavioural therapy, participated in the celebrations. A fun competition was also organised for the children, and gifts given to each participant.

