Fuel price hike | Congress workers stage protest in Puducherry

Congress workers on Friday staged protest against fuel price hike in around 30 places across the Union Territory.

Workers holding placards staged demonstration in front of fuel stations condemning the unprecedented hike in the price of petrol and diesel.

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, PCC chief A.V Subramanian, former Ministers and senior party functionaries attended the protest held opposite Kamban Kalai Arangam.

Mr. Subramanian, in a statement, said the Centre had earned around 20 lakh crore by increasing the cess on petrol and diesel. While the coffers of the government got filled, the financial strain on the people increased substantially due to the hike in price.

When the NDA came to power at Centre in 2014, the price of cooking gas was around ₹410 but has now gone up to ₹819. The poor and salaried class are the most affected by the rise in prices of fuel and cooking gas, he said.