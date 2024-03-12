ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel outlets told to install CCTV cameras

March 12, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (Food Cell) C. Maran at a meeting with petrol pump owners in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

In an effort to enhance security, all petrol pumps in Puducherry have been told to install CCTV cameras on their premises.

Superintendent of Police (Food Cell) C. Maran said the initiative is a collaboration with petrol pump owners in enhancing security. Speaking at a meeting with petrol pump owners on Tuesday, Mr. Maran also urged them to install display boards at vantage points at the pumps.

The police also stressed the need for fire extinguishers, and said the pumps have to be manned by trained staff in the interest of customers’ safety.

