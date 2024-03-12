GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fuel outlets told to install CCTV cameras

March 12, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police (Food Cell) C. Maran at a meeting with petrol pump owners in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Food Cell) C. Maran at a meeting with petrol pump owners in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

In an effort to enhance security, all petrol pumps in Puducherry have been told to install CCTV cameras on their premises.

Superintendent of Police (Food Cell) C. Maran said the initiative is a collaboration with petrol pump owners in enhancing security. Speaking at a meeting with petrol pump owners on Tuesday, Mr. Maran also urged them to install display boards at vantage points at the pumps.

The police also stressed the need for fire extinguishers, and said the pumps have to be manned by trained staff in the interest of customers’ safety.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.