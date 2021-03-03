Frontline workers’ vaccination drive picks up pace in Union Territory

Puducherry records highest single-day coverage of 293 since its launch

The immunisation coverage of frontline workers picked up in the last 24 hours with 293 staff getting their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

This is the highest single-day coverage of frontline workers yet. In the 17 days since the commencement of the vaccination drive, only 740 persons had been immunised till now.

Besides, another 79 healthcare workers also took the jab. To date, 10,701 persons, including 9,668 healthcare workers, have been immunised in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Puducherry recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while no deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, nine were from Mahe, eight from Puducherry and four from Karaikal. No cases were reported from Yanam.

With 32 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 174. Of this, 79 were in hospitals and 95 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.95%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 97.88%.

The tally is 669 deaths, a total of 39,763 cases and 38,920 patients recovered. Of an estimated 6.31 lakh tests, about 5.87 lakh returned negative.

Nearby districts

Cuddalore reported 11 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 25,184.

While 24,841 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 55.

In Villupuram, four persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,272.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall count to 10,908.