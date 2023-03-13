ADVERTISEMENT

Fress bus pass to women from SC communities on PRTC locals

March 13, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government proposes to issue free bus pass to women from Scheduled Caste communities for local buses operated by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The government proposes to issue free bus pass to women from Scheduled Caste communities to travel in local buses operated by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation.

The Budget for 2023-24 also sought to expand the beneficiaries base of SC/ST communities by raising the income limit for applying to all welfare schemes to ₹8 lakh.

Financial assistance will be given for SC members for pilgrimage to visit four places of panja sthalas located in India connected with the life of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

An aid of ₹3 lakh for undergoing coronary bypass surgery and other major surgeries, subsidies for women possessing e-auto license for purchasing e-autos and an enhanced inter-caste marriage assistance from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹ 3 lakh are the other highlights.

Apart from the existing welfare measures for Backward Classes and Minorities, it is proposed to distribute handcarts to 100 poor washermen and tool kits to barbers. An indoor stadium will be constructed at Karasur village.

