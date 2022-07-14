Puducherry

Fresh COVID-19 cases shoot up to 174 in U.T.

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 14, 2022 00:15 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 00:15 IST

The Union Territory recorded 174 fresh COVID-19 cases against 174 recoveries on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, Puducherry logged 143, detected from 2,341 tests, followed by Karaikal (25) and Yanam (6). No fresh case was reported in Mahe. The test positivity rate was 7.43%, the case fatality rate 1.17% and the recovery rate 98.29%.

The overall tally stood at 1,962 deaths, 915 active cases (11 patients in hospital and 904 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,68,053 cases and 1,65,176 recoveries. Of an estimated 23.13 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department till date, over 19.55 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 875 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 17,58,319 doses.

