Fresh COVID-19 cases drop to 30 in U.T.

August 10, 2022 18:01 IST

Puducherry logs 22 cases; active cases stood at 529 in U.T.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory dropped to 30, detected from under 500 tests, against 133 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry recorded 22 cases followed by Karaikal (6) and Yanam (2). No fresh case was reported in Mahe. The test positivity rate stood at 6.06%, the case fatality rate 1.15% and the recovery rate 98.55%.

The overall tally was 1,967 deaths, 529 active cases (seven patients in hospital and 522 in home isolation), 1,71,786 cases and 1,69,290 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.62 lakh tests conducted till date, over 19.99 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 4,000 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 19,18,714 doses till date.