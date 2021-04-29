Fresh cases in U.T. surge to a new high of 1,258

PUDUCHERRY

29 April 2021 00:51 IST

Toll 781 with 10 deaths — 9 in Puducherry & 1 in Karaikal

The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry swelled to 781 with 10 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours even while new cases surged to a high of 1,258 on Wednesday.

Puducherry recorded nine deaths and Karaikal one. The patients, including seven women, were in the 47 to 94 years age segment, and four of them had no co-morbidities.

With this, the region-wise toll is Puducherry (629), Karaikal (91), Yanam (48) and Mahe (13).

Of the new cases detected from 6,833 tests, 997 were in Puducherry, 96 in Karaikal, 125 in Yanam and 40 in Mahe, a medical bulletin said. With 632 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory aggregated to 8,444. Of this, 1,612 were in hospitals and 6,832 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 18.41%, case fatality rate 1.39% and recovery rate stood at 83.62%. The bed occupancy status was as follows: Jipmer (262), IGMCRI (290) and Covid Care centres (808). Of an estimated 7.8 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department to date, over 7 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 229 healthcare workers, 58 frontline staff and 779 members of the public took their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. The total number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory is 1,90,073, including 31,720 healthcare workers, 18,531 frontline personnel and 1,16,315 members of the public. This included those who have taken the second dose too.

Cuddalore district reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 218 new cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 29,586. Two women, aged 52 and 65, died, taking the toll to 321. The district saw 27,806 recoveries and 1,058 active cases.

The toll in Villupuram district rose to 121 with one more death in Tindivanam while 298 new cases took the overall tally to 17,881. Kallakurichi district reported 43 cases, taking the overall count to 12,275.