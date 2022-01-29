Fresh cases fall below 900 in Puducherry

Two deaths recorded; TPR stands at 24.68%

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 855 new cases at a test positivity rate (TPR) of about 24% on Saturday.

With Puducherry and Karaikal recording one death each, the cumulative toll rose to 1,923. The toll by region was Puducherry (1,500), Karaikal (258), Yanam (111) and Mahe (54).

Puducherry accounted for 570 new cases, which were detected from 3,465 tests, followed by Karaikal (172), Yanam (102) and Mahe (11).

With 2,604 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases stood at 12,542, including 182 patients in hospitals and 12,360 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 24.68%, the case fatality rate 1.20% and the recovery rate 90.95%.

The Union Territory has till date recorded an aggregate of 1,59,824 cases and 1,45,359 recoveries.Of an estimated 21.53 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.06 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,638 people took the jab against COVID-19 on Saturday. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15,31,595 vaccine doses.