Fresh cases drop below 200 in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

28 June 2021 23:41 IST

Only one death was recorded

The Union Territory reported one COVID-19 death and 144 new cases even as the test positivity rate dropped below 2% on Monday.

The sole fatality was recorded in Puducherry, taking the cumulative toll to 1,745. The cumulative death count by region is Puducherry (1,393), Karaikal (217), Yanam (102) and Mahe (33).

Puducherry accounted for 115 new cases, which were detected from 7,251 tests, followed by Karaikal (14), Mahe (14) and Yanam (one). The test positivity rate was 1.99%, the case fatality rate 1.49% and the recovery rate 96.38%.

After the discharge of 336 patients, the active cases stood at 2,479, with 416 patients in hospitals and 2,063 in home isolation. The Union Territory has recorded 1,16,789 cases and 1,12,565 recoveries. Of an estimated 12.92 lakh tests administered till date, over 11.09 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 9 healthcare workers, one frontline staff and 2,122 members of the public took the vaccine in the last 24 hours. The total number of people vaccinated is 4,76,159, including 37,197 healthcare personnel, 22,882 frontline workers and 3,53,754 members of the public.