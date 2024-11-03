Frequent accidents on a small stretch of main road causes concern

The rising number of accidents on the stretch from Thavalakuppam to Mullodai on Cuddalore Road has become a major concern for motorists and law enforcers.

According to the traffic police, the junction near Lenovo factory at Thavalakuppam to Mullodai border on Puducherry-Cuddalore Road has become one of the most accident-prone areas in Puducherry.

The road has become a high-risk area to travel during both day and night, say road users.

Around 28 motorists were killed in accidents on the 9-km-stretch last year; 62 people sustained grievous injuries, and 26 others escaped with minor bruises. when their vehicle got involved in mishaps in 2023. This year, as on the first week of last month, 17 people met with fatal accidents, 71 sustained grievous injuries and 10 were hurt in accidents on the stretch. Majority of the victims were two-wheeler riders, said a police officer.

The officer said over-speeding, rash driving, poor lighting and too many gaps in the medians are major causes for such a large number of accidents on such a small stretch. He said better awareness among motorists on the necessity to maintain speed limit and the need to avoid overtaking at wrong places and through the wrong-side could prevent many accidents.

“The government also needs to take up road-widening work and close some of the gaps in medians, especially those near liquor outlets. Another urgent work that needs to be done is to ensure proper lighting along the route. Also, more traffic police personnel should be deployed to impose fines on those who drive in a reckless manner,” said a businessman, who regularly uses the route.

An office-goer said the traffic flow had substantially increased on the Puducherry-Cuddalore route. “The traffic volume is bound to grow in the coming days. The government should use better traffic engineering methods to make travel safe,” she said.

