French translation of Kiran Bedi’s book released in Puducherry

Published - September 28, 2024 10:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former (Puducherry) L-G Kiran Bedi during the release of the French translation of her book, Fearless Governance, in Puducherry on Saturday.

The French translation of former Lieutenant-Governor (Puducherry) Kiran Bedi’s book “Fearless Governance” was released here on Saturday.

The book translated by former Head of the Department of French, Pondicherry University S. Pannirselvame was released jointly by Consul General of France in Puducherry Etienna Rolland Piegue and Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University K. Tharanikkarasu in the presence of Ms. Bedi at an event organised by The Study L’ecole at Kalapet.

Speaking on the occasion, the former Lieutenant-Governor said she was planning to utilise the royalty earned from the book for a good cause in Puducherry. “We can utilise the royalty earned from the publication of the book for a good cause in Puducherry. The earnings could be used for the welfare of children here,” she said.

Recalling her appointment as L-G of Puducherry, Ms. Bedi said destiny brought her here as the titular head of the Union Territory.

“I never expected such a posting until Prime Minister one day called and enquired whether I am willing to take up the assignment as L-G. It was just like a miracle for me. The book is a reflection of the work done by the team in Raj Nivas with good intention. Everything was done with good intention,” she said.

Pointing to the initiative to rejuvenate waterbodies taken by the Raj Nivas during her tenure, the former L-G said the entire work was taken up without any cost to the exchequer. “The government did not spend any amount to rejuvenate the water bodies. We just facilitated the work by connecting corporate sponsors with the contractors. It is also an example of governance and management of affairs,” she said.

Following the release of the book, Ms. Bedi and Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan met at the Raj Nivas in the evening. Ms. Bedi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “He (Mr. Kailashnathan) is a thorough gentleman.”

