French tourism medals presented

French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan with the winners of the French government’s medals for tourism.

The French Consulate in Puducherry presented the French government’s medals for promotion of tourism and French gastronomy to two city-based entrepreneurs at a recent function.

French Consul General Lise Talbot Barré presented the bronze medal for tourism of the French government to Ejilmady Ramaradja, manager of Baker Street Bakery and Sylvain Paquiry, general manager of La Villa and La Villa Shanti, for their exceptional services rendered in the field of tourism.

The event was attended by Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan.

The tourism medal was instituted in 1989 to recognise persons who, through their voluntary involvement or their professional value, have effectively contributed to the development of tourism and related activities. This award is not just for French people, but to foreigners who have contributed toward the development of French tourism, a press note from the Consulate said.

The Consulate noted that Ms. Ramaradja, has aided in promoting French culture to both locals and international tourists, offering a wide range of sweets, pastries and viennoiseries typical of French gastronomy - her establishment finding mention in renowned tourist guides such as the Petit Futé, Le Routard and the Lonely Planet.

During the pandemic, Ms. Ramaradja was instrumental in the successful repatriation campaign to France of French people stranded in India after the borders were closed.

Mr. Paquiry, who opened his first hotel-restaurant La Villa Shanti in 2006 and La Villa in 2015, has contributed by highlighting both the richness of the French culinary heritage. Mr. Paquiry has strengthened the link between France and India, while preserving the distinctiveness of both countries.

His kitchen brigades regularly participate in global culinary event Goût de France / Good France. He also worked on the renovation of an old French colonial building, the press note said.