French citizens to vote for expats’ representative

4,463 eligible French citizens from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory are called to vote

Following the Presidential elections in April, France prepares for a two-stage election to offer its citizens the opportunity to vote to designate their deputies for French citizens living outside of France, in their country of residence.

In all, 4,463 eligible French citizens from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory are called to vote at the ballot box, by proxy, by mail or by internet on successive Sundays — June 5 for the first round and June 19 for the second round, a press note from the Consulate said.

Six separate polling stations are open to them in four locations — two in Puducherry and one each in Chennai and Karaikal.

This year, candidates from eight political parties are participating in the first round.

The election is organised by the Consulate General of France in Puducherry and the Bureau de France in Chennai, with the help of local authorities, the press note said.