French Senator meets CM

On his second visit to India, he looks to bolster bilateral ties

Damien Regnard, Senator of the French Living Abroad, who is on a brief visit to the city as part of an India visit, on Tuesday called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Mr. Regnard, who is an elected representative in the Upper House of the French Parliament, was accompanied by French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre.

An official press note said the discussions centred on opportunities and facilities for French investors and entrepreneurs in the Union Territory. Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar was also present.

The delegation that included members of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) also held discussions with Home Minister A. Namassivayam. Shortly afterwards, Ms. Barre posted on Twitter: “Looking forward (to) Indo-French partnerships in industry development”. A press note from the Consulate said Mr. Regnard was on his second visit to India, as part of initiatives to strengthen political, cultural, economic and commercial exchanges between India and France.

During his ongoing visit, he has been interacting with French community residents in South India. He also visited French institutional, administrative, educational, cultural and scientific networks located in South India. The Senator has also visited French companies and participated in a series of high-level exchanges to support the development and economic relations between the two countries. On Monday, he visited the Alliance Française and the French Institute of Pondicherry. Later, he visited the chocolate factory Mason & Cie, founded by French nationals.

On Tuesday, the Senator visited the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and the Lycée Français International School. He also interacted with the three newly-elected advisors of the French living abroad.

His schedule also included visiting the special economic zone in the presence of the Director of Industry, Y.L.N. Reddy, and an informal meet-up with the club of French entrepreneurs in Puducherry. On Wednesday, Mr. Regnard is slated to visit the nursery school of the Lycée Français International before leaving for Chennai.