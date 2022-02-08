French Republic’s human rights prize for NGO

PUDUCHERRY

08 February 2022 23:58 IST

POPE improving the lives of the marginalised communities

The French Government’s prestigious human rights prize for 2021 has been awarded to a Tiruvannamalai-based NGO People Organisation for Planning and Education (POPE). French Consul General in Puducherry Lise Talbot-Barré, presented the prize to R.L. Rosario, POPE president at the Consulate during a virtual ceremony hosted from Paris on Monday.

The Human Rights Prize of the French Republic 2021, “Liberté - Égalité – Fraternité”, is awarded by the National Consultative Commission on Human Rights of the French Republic (CNCDH).Presenting the prize, Ms. Talbot-Barre said the NGO, with over 100 volunteers, had been improving the lives of the marginalised communities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Stressing the importance of education as a means of empowerment, she noted that POPE had been organising evening classes and offering professional education to children, men and women in addition to organising rights awareness sessions for the communities. Among 260 applications submitted, the Tiruvannamalai-based NGO was on the list of the five laureates of 2021. The NGO’s application was selected for one of the two themes of the year: “Education, a common good, a fundamental right”.Founded in 1987 in Tiruvannamalai, POPE aims to promote the well-being and rights of disadvantaged communities, especially Dalits and tribals. In particular, it works for the education of marginalised children, women and men in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As part of this effort, the organisation has established a community university, conducted training programmes and academic enhancement sessions for children.

The prize is being awarded every year since 1988 by the CNCDH and is intended to distinguish field actions and projects dealing with the effective protection and promotion of human rights, in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the World Conference on Human Rights, without distinction of nationality or border, a press note from the French Consulate said. The Prize is the French Republic’s symbol of support to individual and collective actions in favour of the defence and protection of human rights in the world, the Consulate added.

Through the Human Rights Prize to the NGO, France, represented by the Consulate General of France in Puducherry, “wishes to salute its commitment to education in the world and its contribution to the principle of Equality, which, along with Liberty, Fraternity and Justice, constitute the common values of France and India and the heart of the strategic partnership that unites these two countries”, the Consulate said.