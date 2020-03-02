French national from Auroville held for assault

The Auroville police on Sunday arrested a 71-year-old French national staying in the International Township of Auroville for allegedly assaulting a South Korean citizen over a dispute.

Louis Paul Morlaes was charged under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 294(b) (punishment for using abusive words), 354 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered against Morlaes following a complaint lodged by Hye Jeongheo, 52, of South Korea.

Police said Morlaes had organised a music party in a cafe near Auroville and Ms. Jeongheo had asked him not to use loudspeakers. An argument ensued and he allegedly assaulted the woman and threatened her.

Morlaes was arrested and produced before a local court. He was sent to the Central Prison at Puzhal in Chennai.