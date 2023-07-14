French National Day tributes mark a special phase in bilateral ties

July 14, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Bastille Day was memorialised with tributes at the French War Memorial monument on Friday as the French Consulate joined other missions in celebrating the event in a year with two standout coincidences — the 25th anniversary of the bilateral partnership and India’s participation as guest of honour in the French National Day parade in Paris.

French Consul General Lise Talbot Barré led a delegation of officials and representatives of various associations, in offering a floral tribute and silent prayer at the Monument aux Morts, (French War Memorial) on the Promenade Beach in memory of Indian and French soldiers who laid down their lives in WWI and WWII.

District Collector E. Vallavan represented the government at the event. Representatives of French institutions, including the Alliance Francaise and war veterans, joined the tributes.

On the occasion, Ms. Barre emphasised the joint commitment of France and India to meet the challenges across defence, space, energy, cyber security and combating terrorism.

“Our partnership continues to deepen on these issues, in the Indo-Pacific region, where stability and prosperity are at the heart of our strategy. India is at the heart of the region’s security, environmental and commercial challenges, and is one of the pillars of our Indo-Pacific strategy,” she said.

The visit to Paris to attend the military parade down the Champs-Elysées by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides an opportunity to renew and update the strategic partnership between our two nations for the next 25 years, the Consul General said.

“Our relationship and our partnership are now unavoidable, and we will pursue them over the long term”, she said.

Calling upon the gathering to share a moment of prayer to honour the memory of those, both Indian and French, who never returned from fighting in the World Wars, the Consul General referred to the 505-day-long war in Ukraine where “we are once again faced with the absurdity of fighting and the atrocities caused by war” led by Russia.

Ms. Barre also used the occasion to recall the immense outpouring of solidarity from the French people towards the Ukrainian people in the form of donations, food and essential goods, alongside welcoming thousands of Ukrainian refugees into France.

The Consul General later led the tributes at the War Memorial in Karaikal.

The war memorials were kept open to families for an hour after the official ceremonies for private wreath-laying. The events concluded with the traditional Bastille Day fireworks.