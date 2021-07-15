French National Day celebrated

PUDUCHERRY

15 July 2021 02:44 IST

It marks storming of Bastille fort-prison in 1789

Lise Talbot Barré, French Consul General, led the 232nd anniversary celebrations of French National Day that marks the storming of the Bastille fort-prison this day in 1789 to trigger the historic French Revolution. Ms. Barre laid a wreath at the Monument aux Morts, (French War Memorial) on the Beach Road in homage to soldiers martyred in World War I.

K. Muralidharan, Deputy Collector representing the government, also paid floral tributes.

