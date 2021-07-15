PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 15 July 2021 02:44 IST
French National Day celebrated
Updated: 15 July 2021 02:45 IST
It marks storming of Bastille fort-prison in 1789
Lise Talbot Barré, French Consul General, led the 232nd anniversary celebrations of French National Day that marks the storming of the Bastille fort-prison this day in 1789 to trigger the historic French Revolution. Ms. Barre laid a wreath at the Monument aux Morts, (French War Memorial) on the Beach Road in homage to soldiers martyred in World War I.
K. Muralidharan, Deputy Collector representing the government, also paid floral tributes.
