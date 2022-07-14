French National Day celebrated in Puducherry

Bastille Day celebrations began with a torch-lit lantern march on Wednesday and concluded with a spectacular ‘14th of July fireworks’

A homage at the French War Memorial, a cultural show and fireworks display marked the 233rd anniversary of French National Day celebrations on Thursday. French Consul General in Puducherry Lise Talbot Barré led the tributes by placing a wreath at the Monument aux Morts, (French War Memorial) on Goubert Avenue. Collector E. Vallavan also paid homage at the memorial site on behalf of the government. Councillors of the French abroad and representatives of war veterans associations also participated in the ceremony. The Consul General also paid tribute at the war memorial monument in Karaikal in the presence of local authorities. In the evening at the Gandhi Thidal here, Ability Unlimited staged ‘Miracle on Wheels,’ a free, public performance celebrating the values of diversity and inclusion that India and France share. This year’s Bastille Day celebrations, after two years of COVID-19 disruption, had begun with a torch-lit lantern march on Wednesday and concluded with a spectacular ‘14th of July fireworks’ on the waterfront in front of the Consulate General office.