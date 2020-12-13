French Institute plans wetland photo contest

Entries are open for the 3rd Wetland Photographic competition organised by the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP), as part of the Pondicherry Heritage Festival from January 29 to February 12, 2021, and in celebration of World Wetlands Day, falling on February 2.
The cut-off date for submission of entries is January 10.
Up for grabs for winners in various categories are a net worth of prizes up to the value of ₹50,000 and the top entries would also be exhibited at the IFP for a month from January 31 during the heritage festival.
According to the IFP, the free photographic competition open to all is hosted on the theme of wetlands and biodiversity in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions, with an aim to raise public awareness of the rich, cultural and natural heritage values of regional wetlands.
Scientists estimate that 87% of the world’s wetlands have been lost in just 300 years.
The key drivers behind this crisis are pollution, land conversion and drainage. Ecologists also warn that one million animal and plant species are threatened by extinction if the situation is not remedied.
At least one billion people depend on the ecosystem for livelihood. Wetlands also serve as catchment for 30% per cent of land-based carbon while swamps and marshes clear pollutants, the IFP said.
