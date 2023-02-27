French film pays endearing tribute to forgotten President

February 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The burlesque-inspired French film, Le Tigre et le Président (The Vanished President) works on many levels — as artful comedy, an endearingly empathetic tribute to a forgotten President of the Republic or a period piece with uncanny resonance with the modern-day politics around war.

The film by French film-maker Jean-Marc Peyrefitte — his debut feature that premiered to acclaim at the 15th Angouleme Francophone Film Festival in August last year — had a special screening (with English subtitles) recently at the Alliance Francaise in the director’s presence, courtesy of The Lycée Français International de Pondichéry (LFIP) alumni.

“As someone greatly inspired by the Bursleque films of the likes of Charlie Chaplin, I chose a tragic-comic tone to tell the story of a former President about whom we know very little except that he fell off the train window, loses his mind and never returns to the Élysée Palace”, said Mr. Peyrefitte.

In fact, the exchange at the start between Deschanel, dazed and dishevelled in pyjamas on the tracks, who identifies as the President of France to which the incredulous crossing keeper retorts “And I am the Queen of England”, pretty much sets the tone for the film.

The story is set in post World War I France where an upcoming Presidential election has a dreamy idealist Paul Deschanel (Jacques Gamblin) facing off against Georges Clémenceau (Andre Dussollier) whose sobriquet “Le Tigre” or The Tiger for his role in engineering victory in the Great War.

Encapsulating the clash between their core beliefs, Deschanel wants to tear up the Treaty of Versailles as he believes that any truce forged under duress would not bring sustainable peace, while Clemencau yearns for total subjugation of Germany.

A combination of oratory appeal, peace advocacy, that is especially appealing in a country weighed down by sequelae of war, and espousal of progressive ideas — which at the turn of the century appeared far ahead of their time such as women’s suffrage — and universal education as the foundation for an equitable society, propels Deschanel to an improbable win.

Compelling performances by the lead actors and a script suffused with wit, intelligence and insight make “The Vanished President” an engaging watch. In one scene, President Deschanel, on one of his many routine obligations of office, is meeting soldiers injured in combat when a man jokes about his badly disfigured face that with people like him Cubism will survive. Soon after they share a hearty laugh, the President turns emotional and begins to weep — one more episode among several that the press seizes upon to lampoon the eccentricities of the President.

“A lot of effort went into sub titling for the film. As the characters converse in Old French, we had to use an English translation that was the closest approximation of the original”, said Mr. Peyrefitte.

The film, for which Mathieu Lamboley has scored music, uses black-and-white footage of the streets of Paris during the Roaring Twenties to intersplice the narrative. Marc Syrigas collaborated with the filmmaker on the script. Deschanel’s obsession with a grand speech — with pro-people ideas that he never gets to complete — drives him to a state of paranoia. The unravelling makes him unfit to hold the high office.

A world without war, that was at the core of his philosophy, was never meant to be. Not too long after he is put under rehabilitation, another war erupts and consumes his kin on the very first day. Mr. Peyrefitte, who is visiting India for the first time, is travelling with “The Vanished President” for screenings in select cities.