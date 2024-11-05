French entertainment company presents gravity-defying acrobatics performance

A trio of French aerialists, tethered to the top of tall poles, shape-shifted to warring amazons, shepherdesses and spooky witches bursting through the air, presented a stunning spectacle that pushed the boundaries of modular installation, acrobatics and scenic design at the Promenade Beach recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

French entertainment company Gratte Ciel (Skyscraper) was in the city to present its riveting, gravity-defying dance and acrobatics performance “RoZéO” that featured three artistes strapped to 6 metre-tall poles swaying, swivelling and swirling to haunting, otherworldly music.

The free-entry performance at the Gandhi Thidal was the final show of Gratte Ciel’s tour in India and was facilitated by the French Embassy, the French Institute in India and Alliance Française network.

ADVERTISEMENT

RoZéO, a 2023 co-creation by Stéphane Girard and Camille Beaumier, with compositions by Pauline Frémeau and costumes by Anne Jonathan, encapsulates most elements of Gratte Ciel’s continuous experimentation with large-format installation shows. The spectacle, which had also been featured during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games earlier this year, has been described as “a living installation to be observed slowly, a deep breath with the sky as its horizon”.

As they remain air-borne several metres from the ground, the trio---Danille, Claire and Camille--alternate between immobility, slow oscillation and spurts of dynamic movement, inviting onlookers to reflect, and to take a “wide angle” look. The flavour of the show varies in accordance with the change in the landscape and setting of performance. Like the reeds of the wildly beautiful expanse of the Camargue in southern France, from where the company is originally from, the artistes are perpetually conversing with the elements.

In fact, the living installations of Gratte Ciel are inspired by nature and beyond offering a spectacle, prod its audiences to immerse in the landscape and savour, in an unhurried fashion, the natural beauty that abounds in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is set to live score by a musician that is also accentuated by an admixture of whispered, murmured and whistled sounds, pre-recorded electronic music and field recording, the voice melding with multiple instruments.

The soundscape serves to heighten the air of unexpectedness and suspense as the audience is ushered into a fairyland with artistes conjuring allegorical shapes of shepherdesses, witches, priestesses and amazons.

Gratte Ciel has been experimenting with new formats through carte blanche and in situ creations producing an expandig repertoire since its first show, “Place des Anges” (Angels’ Square) in 2007.

The shows come across as “human frescoes, large aerial paintings” where the occupation of space and the appropriation of verticality are proposed in the form of monumental installations inviting a new look at the hosting city.

As a bonus segment to cap the RoZéO show in the city, a team from the Kshatriya Mallakhamb and Gymnastics Academy presented an aerial acrobatics performance. In fact, through their journeys, Gratte Ciel artistes have also hosted workshops or interactions to set the stage for future collaborations with local talent.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.