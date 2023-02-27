French delegation on a five-day tour to explore areas of collaboration

February 27, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A French delegation from the Région Centre-Val de Loire (France) is in the city for a five-day visit to interact with representatives of various sectors to explore areas of collaboration.

According to a press note from the French Consulate, the 17-member team headed by Delphine Benassy, Vice-President for Culture and International Cooperation, will be holding discussions with representatives from various fields, especially education, research, agriculture, tourism, culture and film industry and gastronomy to identify possible areas of cooperation between the Région Centre-Val de Loire and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

French Consul General for Puducherry and Chennai, Lise Talbot Barré welcomed the delegation.

According to the Consulate, the visit (from February 27-March 3) signified France’s interest in contributing to the deepening of the Franco-Indian decentralised cooperation and the bonds of friendship between France and India. It also demonstrates the importance of cooperation for the development and the willingness to work jointly to facilitate exchanges in these areas between the Region and the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.

The region envisions a joint cooperation between the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, especially in the fields of tourism and culture. The visit aims to facilitate exchange of experiences and good practices in connection with public policies in specific fields of tourism, conservation and development of cultural, historical, and natural heritage, training of tourism professionals and mobility of artists from both the territories.

The delegation also plans to visit educational institutions and organisations in various sectors, the press note said.