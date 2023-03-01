HamberMenu
French delegation calls on Minister

March 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A French delegation at a discussion with Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Wednesday.

A French delegation at a discussion with Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

A delegation from Centre-Val de Loire, one of the administrative regions of France, on Wednesday met Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar to discuss nutrition programmes.

The Minister’s Office said the region was known for agricultural production. The delegation included Delphine Benarry, vice-president, Culture and International Cooperation; Estelle Cochard, regional advisor for Food; and Solene Benoit Hernandez, advisor to the president of the region.

The government would consider replicating some of the nutrition programmes run by Centre-Val de Loire, an official said.

