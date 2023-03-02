ADVERTISEMENT

French delegation calls on CM

March 02, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A French delegation from the Centre-Val de Loire region called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Generating revenue from heritage buildings was among the proposals discussed at a meeting between a visiting French delegation from the Centre-Val de Loire region and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday.

The delegation, led by Delphine Benassy, Vice-President for Culture and International Cooperation, which called on the Chief Minister, also discussed the scope for collaboration to promote tourism between the French region and Puducherry.

An official press note said the meeting also discussed promoting cultural exchange between the two places. Promoting traditional sports among the youth, especially students, in virtual mode also figured during the interaction.

Speaker R. Selvam, Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, French Consul General in Puducherry Lise Talbot Barré and representatives of the Region participated.

According to the French Consulate, the 17-member team is on a five-day tour of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to explore areas of collaboration between the respective governments and the Region across spheres such as education, research, agriculture, tourism, culture and film industry.

CONNECT WITH US